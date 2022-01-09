Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $26.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $26.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.