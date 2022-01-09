Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 516.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Reliance Worldwide has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

