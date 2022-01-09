ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.70.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SOL. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

SOL opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $444.29 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth $106,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

