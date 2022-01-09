Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $30,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Shares of RSG opened at $133.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

