Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The company has a market capitalization of £200.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 48 ($0.65).

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.