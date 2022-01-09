Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Lowered to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 38 ($0.51) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The company has a market capitalization of £200.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 48 ($0.65).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.