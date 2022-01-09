Reviewing AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) & Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 0.55% 0.64% 0.47% Motorsport Games -294.13% -73.08% -59.29%

46.9% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppFolio and Motorsport Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $310.06 million 13.28 $158.40 million $0.06 1,979.67 Motorsport Games $19.05 million 3.64 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AppFolio and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50 Motorsport Games 0 0 3 0 3.00

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $118.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Motorsport Games has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.16%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than AppFolio.

Summary

AppFolio beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

