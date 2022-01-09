Reviewing Compass (NYSE:COMP) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass and CMTSU Liquidation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 0.91 -$270.20 million N/A N/A CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CMTSU Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass and CMTSU Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 152.41%.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass beats CMTSU Liquidation on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. engages in the development of system integrations. It offers discrete manufacturing, financial services, process manufacturing, application development, business intelligence, customer engagement, human capital management, managed services, labor transformation, quality assurance & testing, supply chain and cloud services. The company was founded by Bobby G. Stevenson in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

