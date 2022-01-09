RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Position Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.22% of RGC Resources worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 82.6% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 13,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGCO. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $190.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.