Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $416.88

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.88 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 468 ($6.31). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 467 ($6.29), with a volume of 39,871 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCDO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.21) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.21) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.68) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £290.56 million and a PE ratio of 161.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 446.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.24.

In other news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.75), for a total value of £20,905.92 ($28,171.30).

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

