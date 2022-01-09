Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $416.88

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.88 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 468 ($6.31). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 467 ($6.29), with a volume of 39,871 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCDO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.21) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.21) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.68) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The firm has a market cap of £290.56 million and a PE ratio of 161.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 446.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.24.
About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.
See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.