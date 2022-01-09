Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $101,000 in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

ZWRK opened at $9.75 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

