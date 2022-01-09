Robinson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $131.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

