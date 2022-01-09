Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWNI opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

