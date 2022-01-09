Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 38,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 60,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $4,450,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $2,844,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

