Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 3.8%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $181.00 and last traded at $186.49. Approximately 64,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,385,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.83.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.39.

Get Roku alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.