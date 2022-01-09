Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Ross Stores reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

ROST stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,998. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

