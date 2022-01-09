Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

