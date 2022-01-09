Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Textainer Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TGH. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.30. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

