Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,398 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

