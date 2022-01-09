Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $220,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 1,441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $70.73 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,750 shares of company stock worth $14,547,291 over the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

