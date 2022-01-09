Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.34% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

