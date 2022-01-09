Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to C$140.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 73.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

