Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 136,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 259,926 shares of company stock worth $3,450,762 over the last quarter.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

