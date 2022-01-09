Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.