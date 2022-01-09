Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 113,469 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Occidental Petroleum worth $25,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.