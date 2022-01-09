Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $499.43 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $803.56 and a 200 day moving average of $784.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

