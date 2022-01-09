Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,603 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of WESCO International worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

