Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ferrari worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $257.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.49.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

