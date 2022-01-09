SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits Market Cap of $14.25 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $4,589.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,613.39 or 1.00094025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00083577 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00347524 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.58 or 0.00460804 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00137572 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007584 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

