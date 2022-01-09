Safex Token (SFT) Price Reaches $0.0045

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Safex Token has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $2,835.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

