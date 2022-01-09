Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post sales of $1.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.04. 607,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,463. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

