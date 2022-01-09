Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SAPMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. Saipem has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

