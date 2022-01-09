San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BUZZ opened at $22.05 on Friday. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.