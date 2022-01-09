San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,213 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,523,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,359. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.