San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.

