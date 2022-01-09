San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

NYSE:FDS opened at $441.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.10. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

