San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,382 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.55 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

