San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 693,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $191,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,007,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 458,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.9% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 23,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

