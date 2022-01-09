Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) Insider Acquires £5,000,001.30 in Stock

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) insider Stephen Ian Jenkins acquired 258,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($26.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000,001.30 ($6,737,638.19).

Shares of LON SAVE opened at GBX 25.49 ($0.34) on Friday. Savannah Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 26 ($0.35). The company has a market capitalization of £254.02 million and a PE ratio of -23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.03.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

