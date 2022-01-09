Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.85 ($8.93).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €7.66 ($8.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.25. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.