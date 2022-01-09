Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading 5.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.49. 24,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 489,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

