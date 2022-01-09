Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lessened by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.95 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

