Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

