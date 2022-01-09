Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $53,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 822,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

