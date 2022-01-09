Scotiabank Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$57.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. restated a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.75.

IGM opened at C$47.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$33.43 and a one year high of C$51.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.22. The company has a market cap of C$11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. On average, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.4099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

