Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,006 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $177.97 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.19 and its 200-day moving average is $297.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

