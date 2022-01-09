Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SHIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

