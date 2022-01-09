Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

STT opened at $101.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. State Street has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $84,750,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

