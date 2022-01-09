Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,970,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $142.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

