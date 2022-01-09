Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $803,000 Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 514.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 524.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.39 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

