Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.14.

Shares of RE opened at $279.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.67 and its 200 day moving average is $263.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.63 and a 12-month high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.